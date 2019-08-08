|
Harry Ramon Russell
Zanesville - Harry Ramon Russell, 81 of Zanesville, died 9:15 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019, at Zanesville Altercare following a lengthy illness. He was born Thursday, December 23, 1937, in South Zanesville, the son of Tull Stone Russell and Beatrice (Landerman) Russell.
Harry was employed as a custodian at the Genesis Good Samaritan Campus in the Surgery Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Eunice Russell.
Graveside Services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at Zanesville Memorial Park, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville, with Rev. Dr. Herbert Hicks officiating. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019