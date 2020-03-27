|
|
Harry "Jack" Williams
Zanesville - Harry "Jack" Williams, 86, passed away March 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.
Jack was born November 10, 1933, at home in East Fultonham, Ohio, one of two children of the late Harry and Thelma (Temple) Williams. He was a graduate of Zanesville/Lash High School.
Jack was a member of the East Fultonham United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Masonic #268 Lodge, member of the Prophets Park Amrou Grotto and member of the Limestone Valley Lions Club.
He retired after 35 years from the Columbia-Portland Cement Plant as a mill rite and went back to work for 10 years at the Muskingum County Starlight Programs in Zanesville as a maintenance technician. He, along with fellow co-workers at the cement plant, labored many hours to erect many of the original shelter houses at Lake Isabella.
Jack coached nearby Little League Youth Football and Baseball teams. He bowled in the Columbia-Portland Cement Bowling League and golf League. He enjoyed wood crafting, flower gardening, fishing and hunting. He also loved traveling on vacations to Texas, Florida, Myrtle Beach/ East Coast. Jack loved to visit with extended family during family reunions.
His loving family includes - wife, Maureen Adams-Williams; daughter, Darlene (Pat) Baker, and
son, Jack E. (Tina) Williams. Grandchildren - Amy Baker, Bryan Baker, Ryan Williams, Matthew (Skyler) Williams, Teresa Smith and Brandi Foster. Jack has great-grandchildren - Avery, Gibson, Megan, Joy and Presley.
Living sisters and brothers-in-law include: Doris Stoops, Carole Carney, Audrey Wieser, Linda (Bob) Hasselberger, Stephen (Donna) Adams and Earle (Beckie) Adams. Many nieces/nephews: Scott (Debbie) Mingus, Peggy (Andy) Mingus-Potts, Debbie (Jeff) Sayre, Doug (Melissa) Stoops, Missy Ayres, Cale Ayres, Jody (Mary Kay) Murgatroyd, Greg (Dee) Murgatroyd, Jim Murgatroyd, Terry (Gary) Jardine, Marty (Pam) Hasselberger, Vicki (Tony) Mills, David Clark, Kim (Dennis) Bussey, Chris Adams, Stacey Adams-Dillon, Troy (Wendy) Adams, Tommy (Amanda) Adams and Tim (Tonda) Adams. He has many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister/brother-in-law, Mary (Bob) Williams-Mingus; sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Janet (Danny) Clark; brothers-in-law, Rodney Stoops, John Wieser and Riecky Carney; and nephew, Norman Hasselberger.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the East Fultonham United Methodist Church.
Private graveside services will be held Monday March 30, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020