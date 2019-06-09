Harvey "Mike" E. Gillard



Zanesville - Harvey "Mike" Eugene Gillard, age 80 of Zanesville, died 7:55 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Altercare Nursing home in Zanesville, OH.



He was born Tuesday, November 15, 1938 in Zanesville, a son of Raymond Gillard and Lela (Holbert) Gillard.



He was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He worked at Burnham Boiler in the foundry for over 30 years. He enjoyed his family and especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by four daughters, Jocelyn (Kim) Parker of Canton, Sonya (Billy) Huffman and Michelle D Gillard, all of Munfordville, KY and Claudia R. Lemert of Zanesville; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, James Gillard and Raymond Fred (Josephine) Gillard all of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve (Woody) Gillard, granddaughter, Keshia Gillard and two sisters Janetta Gillard and Barbara Gillard.



Friends may call from 11 AM to 12- Noon Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, A funeral service will be held at 12-Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home with Brother Jamel A. Scott, grandson, officiating. Burial will conclude in the Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville.



To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary