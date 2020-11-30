Hazel JonesMt. Perry - Hazel M. (Gallis) Jones, 95, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, passed away in her sleep, of natural causes on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was the widow of Robert M. Jones, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Hazel was born September 25, 1925 in Fultonham, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Marie Gallis. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Hazel is also preceded in death by four brothers; and six sisters.Hazel loved the farm she was born and raised on. She spent hours manicuring the lawn and was an avid gardener. She always had room for another flower or tree. Hazel was a friend to the birds and all wildlife. Bird feeders could be found everywhere, with special care given to her favorites, the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed watching the deer and turkeys that visited regularly. They too found tasty treats. Hazel also loved her cats, and many a stray found a warm caring home with her.Hazel adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time and sharing stories of the farm with them. Her day began by working the daily Jumble as she sipped her morning tea. She rounded out her daily routine watching Jeopardy. Hazel was a welcoming neighbor who was willing to share anything she had with friends and family. She was a long time member of the Woodlawn Church of Christ, and also attended Norval Park Church of Christ in Zanesville.Hazel is survived by her daughters, Debra (Lewis) Newhard, of Columbus, and Jennifer (Kevin) Korterud, of New Albany; four grandchildren, Krista (Matt) Dooly, Julia Newhard, Michael (Katherine) Newhard and Caroline Korterud; two great-grandsons, Connor and Nolan Dooly; two sisters, Virginia Beaver and Shirley Mason; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.A private graveside service will be held at Wesley Union Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Chestnut Hill Senior Living Center as well as Brookdale Hospice for their excellent care for Hazel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests posts be made to Hazel's memory wall, a tree be planted in her name, or a donation in Hazel's honor to a no-kill animal shelter. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.