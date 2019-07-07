Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Kerwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Kerwood


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Kerwood Obituary
Hazel Kerwood

Zanesville - Hazel I. "Cookie" Kerwood, 68, of Zanesville, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oak Pointe Care Center in Baltic, Ohio, after a courageous battle with Dementia. Cookie was born February 10, 1951 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Charles Kerwood, Sr. and Delores (Dunn) Kerwood. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Cookie graduated from Zanesville High School. She worked at United Technologies and retired from Genesis Healthcare in 2014. Cookie played softball in her younger years. She was famous for her peanut butter fudge, peanut butter pies and potato salad. Cookie never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Cookie is survived by brothers, Russell (Pam) Davis and Charles (Pam) Kerwood, Jr.; many nieces and nephews, some of whom she helped to raise; and a host of other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte "Sis" Ankrom; and brothers, Robert Davis and Richard Davis. The family wishes to extend a very special 'thank you' to all of the caring staff and caregivers of Oak Pointe Care Center for all of the love they gave her.

No services will be held, per Cookie's wishes. She chose cremation and will be buried alongside her mother and father at a later date. The family asks that anyone so inclined make donations to the or your local Animal Shelter. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now