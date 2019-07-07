|
Hazel Kerwood
Zanesville - Hazel I. "Cookie" Kerwood, 68, of Zanesville, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oak Pointe Care Center in Baltic, Ohio, after a courageous battle with Dementia. Cookie was born February 10, 1951 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Charles Kerwood, Sr. and Delores (Dunn) Kerwood. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Cookie graduated from Zanesville High School. She worked at United Technologies and retired from Genesis Healthcare in 2014. Cookie played softball in her younger years. She was famous for her peanut butter fudge, peanut butter pies and potato salad. Cookie never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Cookie is survived by brothers, Russell (Pam) Davis and Charles (Pam) Kerwood, Jr.; many nieces and nephews, some of whom she helped to raise; and a host of other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte "Sis" Ankrom; and brothers, Robert Davis and Richard Davis. The family wishes to extend a very special 'thank you' to all of the caring staff and caregivers of Oak Pointe Care Center for all of the love they gave her.
No services will be held, per Cookie's wishes. She chose cremation and will be buried alongside her mother and father at a later date. The family asks that anyone so inclined make donations to the or your local Animal Shelter. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 7, 2019