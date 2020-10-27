Hearl Ross Cubbison
Zanesville - Hearl Ross Cubbison, 91, of Zanesville, died at 7:12 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born June 20, 1929, in Bluebell, a son of the late John Ross and Alva Marie (McCoy) Cubbison. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Sicily as a radarman during the Korean Conflict and retired from the United States Postal Service. Hearl was a longtime camper with the Zane Trail Campers Club and the Airstream International Clubs. He wintered in Dade City, FL at the Travelers Rest Airstream Resort for twenty-five years.
He is survived by his wife, Joann (Bryan) Cubbison; a son, George (Peggy) Cubbison of Frazeysburg; a daughter, Bonnie (David) Sands of Marietta; stepsons, Jim, Dave (Kari Lu) and Doug (Kay) Bryan; and brothers, Jack, Cecil, and Bill Cubbison; sisters, Alberta Cubbison and Doris Bowman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Margaret (Barber) Cubbison and a brother, Gilbert Cubbison.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service to be held at noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Full Military Honors to be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
To send a note of condolence or to order flowers: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
