1/1
Hearl Ross Cubbison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hearl Ross Cubbison

Zanesville - Hearl Ross Cubbison, 91, of Zanesville, died at 7:12 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born June 20, 1929, in Bluebell, a son of the late John Ross and Alva Marie (McCoy) Cubbison. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Sicily as a radarman during the Korean Conflict and retired from the United States Postal Service. Hearl was a longtime camper with the Zane Trail Campers Club and the Airstream International Clubs. He wintered in Dade City, FL at the Travelers Rest Airstream Resort for twenty-five years.

He is survived by his wife, Joann (Bryan) Cubbison; a son, George (Peggy) Cubbison of Frazeysburg; a daughter, Bonnie (David) Sands of Marietta; stepsons, Jim, Dave (Kari Lu) and Doug (Kay) Bryan; and brothers, Jack, Cecil, and Bill Cubbison; sisters, Alberta Cubbison and Doris Bowman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Margaret (Barber) Cubbison and a brother, Gilbert Cubbison.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service to be held at noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Full Military Honors to be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence or to order flowers: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved