1/1
Heath J. Bateson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heath's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heath J. Bateson

Crooksville - Heath J. Bateson, 42, of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday November 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale Florida after a sudden illness. Born on July 25, 1978 in Zanesville, he was the son of Esther Shipley Bateson Williams and the late Frank Bateson. Heath had an infectious smile and loving personality. His son, Bintzen was the light of his life. Heath worked as a counselor with Project Soar in Fort Lauderdale, was an avid sports fan - never missing the Ohio State Buckeyes or his beloved Cleveland Browns and was a member of Anchor Church of Crooksville. He is survived by his son, Bintzen Bateson; parents, Esther (Mike) Williams: maternal grandmother, Shirley Shipley; paternal grandmother, Joan McClelland; stepsiblings, Alex Williams and Darean Williams; nephew, Brooks Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Bateson; grandparents, Ralph Bateson, Donald Shipley and Esther Marie Shipley; aunt and uncle, Donna (Ted) Pennington; aunt, Lisa Bateson. Calling hours will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tony Richard officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery, McLuney. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved