Heath J. Bateson
Crooksville - Heath J. Bateson, 42, of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday November 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale Florida after a sudden illness. Born on July 25, 1978 in Zanesville, he was the son of Esther Shipley Bateson Williams and the late Frank Bateson. Heath had an infectious smile and loving personality. His son, Bintzen was the light of his life. Heath worked as a counselor with Project Soar in Fort Lauderdale, was an avid sports fan - never missing the Ohio State Buckeyes or his beloved Cleveland Browns and was a member of Anchor Church of Crooksville. He is survived by his son, Bintzen Bateson; parents, Esther (Mike) Williams: maternal grandmother, Shirley Shipley; paternal grandmother, Joan McClelland; stepsiblings, Alex Williams and Darean Williams; nephew, Brooks Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Bateson; grandparents, Ralph Bateson, Donald Shipley and Esther Marie Shipley; aunt and uncle, Donna (Ted) Pennington; aunt, Lisa Bateson. Calling hours will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tony Richard officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery, McLuney. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com