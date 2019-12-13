|
|
Heather A. Pargeon
Junction City, Ohio - Heather A. DeBerry Pargeon, 49 of Junction City, Ohio, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on December 12, 2019 in her home. Born June 25, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio. Her greatest joys in life included being a mother to her two wonderful sons and becoming a grandmother to her beautiful grandson. She also really enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a very loving and outgoing person and had a very contagious laugh. She will always be loved and truly missed. Daughter of Cindy (Ron) Lovejoy and Jerry LaMay. She is survived by her mother and step father; children, Tyler (Erika) Pargeon, Lucas Pargeon(Tess), grandchild William Pargeon, sisters Carol-Ann (Jay)Harvey, Tiffany (Joe) McFee, Shannon (Micah) Stoner, Angela (Bill) Ward, brother Adam Lovejoy, long time best friend Kim Lutz, Shawn Pargeon, Debbie Redman, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved cat Maggie. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents Meredith & Elizabeth DeBerry, Robert & Macie Ruth LaMay. Calling hours will be held from 4-8 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Online obituary and condolences at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019