Heather Graves Thompson
Heather Graves Thompson

Reynoldsburg

- Heather R. Graves-Thompson, 47 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 26, 1973, in Columbus, the daughter of William and Teresa (Harris) Graves and was a member of the Kelley Estep Home Church. Heather was a registered nurse with Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Nursing was a passion for Heather. She was detail oriented, caring and praised for the calming effect she had on her patients. She truly enjoyed caring for others. Heather was an avid bowler and a loving and caring daughter, mother and grandmother. In addition to her mother: Teresa (Amy) Graves, Heather is survived by two children: Zachary Graves of Reynoldsburg and Amber (Kevin Adams) Thompson of Columbus; one granddaughter: Ezra-Rae Adams; one sister: Karen Graves and her husband, Simone Castaldi of New York City; one uncle: Victor (Tisha) Harris of Roseville; two aunts: Lisa Harris of Roseville and Ruth Ann Craig of Gainesville, FL and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her father: William Graves, Heather was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Glenden & Gretchen Harris and a cousin: David D. Harris. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington. Funeral Services with a Nightingale Tribute will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Ernie Doling officiation. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
