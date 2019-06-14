|
Helen B. Sidwell
Zanesville - Helen B. Sidwell, 88 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Morrison House, following a short illness. Helen was born on April 20, 1931 in Ripley, WV to the late Bernard and Letha Dunn. Helen grew up in Ripley until her family moved to Athens, Ohio. She was a 1949 graduate of Athens High School. She was a 1953 graduate from Ohio University in Athens with a Bachelor's degree in Education. OU was where she met her husband of 50 years, the late Rod Sidwell. After watching her from his dorm window while she was walking home from class and getting a seat beside her in a class he wasn't even enrolled in, Rod asked her out and their romance began.
Helen was a third grade teacher at West Side School in Athens for two years until becoming a mother and devoting her life to her family. She always wanted the best for her children and grandchildren and gave constant encouragement and love. Not only was Helen a wonderful mother, she was also a wonderful cook; especially her rolled rump roast and her fudge birthday cakes. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Olive Branch Eastern Star of Duncan Falls, Ohio and an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan who never missed a game.
Helen leaves behind many loved ones to cherish her memory, including her children: sons Jeff (Jennie) Sidwell, Cris (Linda) Sidwell, Brent (Lora) Sidwell and a daughter Lorri (Steve) Havens. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren: Abbie (Drew) Williams, AJ (Ashton) Sidwell, Allie (Josh) Febus, Annie Sidwell, Tracie Sidwell, Tricia Sidwell, Travis (Mary) Sidwell, Alex (Dakota) Sidwell, Doug Sidwell, Bryce Sidwell, Connor Sidwell, Owen Havens and Laken Havens. She also had eight great grandchildren and sisters in law: Sandra (Drew) Watson and Cindy Sidwell. She also loved her many grand dogs.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rod and a daughter Jeryl.
No calling hours will be observed with a private family service held at graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or the Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 14, 2019