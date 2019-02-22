|
Helen Helser
Somerset - Funeral services for Helen Helser, 93, of Zanesville, formerly of Somerset, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the chapel of the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with her Pastor, the Rev. Melodie Rezac as celebrant. Helen will be buried next to her husband Roy in the New Reading Cemetery.
Helen passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Zanesville. She was born March 18, 1925, in Logan, the daughter of the late Walter and Zella (Nutter) Howdyshell. She was a graduate of Ohio University, and had taught school in Perry County first at Junction City and then fourth grade at Somerset, retiring after 27 years.
An active member of the community, she was a member of the Perry Co. retired teachers association, Delta Kappa Gamma, Perry Co. Historical Society, Perry Co. Garden Club, Perry Co. Homemakers extension group, and Zion United Church of Christ. She loved teaching and taking her classes on field trips. She also enjoyed ceramics and painting, along with fishing at Crow Lake in Canada.
Her husband of 57 years, Roy Helser, whom she married on October 18, 1943, has preceded her in death along with her only daughter Connie Krebs. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her brothers Joe, Henson, and Dave Howdyshell and her sisters Nancy Howdyshell, and Barbara Callahan.
Helen is survived by her son-in-law Weldon Krebs of Thornville, her granddaughters Michelle Chavanne, Erin (Rusty) Davis and Jeanette (Brad) Riffle, her great grandchildren Audrey Davis, Katelyn and Barrett Riffle; her brother Russell "Mick" (Polly) Howdyshell; her sisters Dorothy (Ron) Sidwell, Betty (Jack) Allen and Mary (Bob) Shonkwiler; sisters-in law Shirley Howdyshell (Mrs. Dave) and Betty Haller (Mrs. Tom) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of the funeral services.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Helen and her family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 22, 2019