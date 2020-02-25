|
Helen Holt
Roseville - Helen M. Holt, 81, of Roseville, died at 2:55 P.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born April 27, 1938, in Adamsville, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lanah Scanlon Miller. She was a homemaker and her family was her joy in life.
She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Jeff) Imlay, Rena Holt, and Gina (Jim Cullison) Adlesic; a son, Ernie (Teresa) Holt; four grandchildren, Allie, Bryanna, Jake, and Jonathan; six great-grandchildren, Liza, Gabbie, Lorelai, Ayden, Teagan, and Skyler; four sisters, Anna Mae Moore, Mary Brady, Doris Alcock, and Irene Smith; two brothers Eddie (Maryann) Miller and Bobby Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Holt who died July 1, 1997; three sisters, Ella Jean Richardson, Betty Starling, and Florence Starling.
Private family services have been held and Inurnment will take place at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020