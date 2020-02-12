|
Helen J. Moore Kinney Hambel
Helen J. Moore Kinney Hambel, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2020. She was born on Nov. 11, 1930 in Belmont, Ohio. She was one of 11 children born to Willard and Bessie Neuhart Moore. Surviving is her loving and caring husband Ronald Hambel of the home. She was a loving devoted mother to five children. 4 daughters, Linda (Roger) Dille of McConnelsville, Patty Sands of Mt. Vernon, Teresa Winchek of Dayton and Pamela Elam of Dayton, a son, Bill (Janet) Kinney of McConnelsville, 11 grandchildren, Ronnie Dille, Lori Dille Jackson, Angel Smith Deddens, Tonya Smith Porter, Kiah Smith, Jason Kinney, Jennifer Shuster, Wendi Joy, Andrew Groves, Trina Laredo and Cody Hacker, several great and great great grandchildren. Also surviving are 8 sisters and a brother, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister and a granddaughter, Jamie Groves. She was in the class of 1948 in Belmont, Ohio. She had been a Cub Scout Den Mother, organizer and leader of the hobby club, worked in the food service for many years, secretary at Dept of Human Services and retired from Easter Seals Society in Marietta. She was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in McConnelsville. Services will be held on Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. Noon at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Evang. Rex McDonald officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10-12 on the day of the services. After a caring cremation her ashes will be divided between her fine children and her husband. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriver Hospice Car. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020