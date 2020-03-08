|
Helen L. Ellis
Beverly - Helen L. Ellis, 96, of Beverly, Ohio, passed away at her home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Helen was born on September 22, 1923 in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Onek and Edna Lack Kopchak. She is survived by her sons, Danny (LaTrelle) Ellis of Marietta and Donald Ellis of Zanesville; grandchildren, Danelle (Kevin) Young of Owensboro, Ky. and Wade (Andrea) Ellis of Columbus, Ohio; four great grandchildren, Maverick and Wyatt Young, Aden Pearson and Isabella Ellis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Russell Gene (Sparky) Ellis who died January 17, 1999; her parents, Onek and Edna Kopchak; four brothers, Harry, Andy, Joe and Walter Kopchak; two sisters, Ann Shuey and infant Alice Kopchak;
Helen grew up on a farm and had a strong work ethic. After graduation from Lash High School in Zanesville, the War Department asked for workers to assist in the World War II effort. Helen left home and worked at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron as "Rosie the Rivetor". After the war she worked for Litagraph and Printing Company in Detroit, Michigan and Mosaic Tile Company in Zanesville, Ohio. She was a member of the Beverly United Methodist Church, John Dodge Senior Citizens where she served as secretary for several years, American Legion Auxiliary 389, Fraternal Order of Eagles 3665, and Beverly-Waterford Vision in Red. She enjoyed playing for several years in the Lakeside Women's Golf League. After her husband Sparky retired they spent several winters in Florida fishing on their favorite lake. Helen was a born-again Christian, having received Jesus Christ by faith as her personal Savior.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Beverly United Methodist Church with Pastor Jerry Penrod officiating. A visitation will be held an hour before the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery in Duncan Falls, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020