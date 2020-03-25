|
|
Helen M. Hoadley
Roseville - Helen Marie Hoadley, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home in Roseville, after an extended illness. She was born on October 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Ernest and Virginia Elson Lyons. Helen was a fun-loving free spirit who liked to gamble. She loved bingo, scratch off tickets and playing rip-off tickets at her local Roseville American Legion Post 71, where she was an auxiliary member. Helen loved spending time with her family and was an avid painter. She enjoyed music and followed her son, Marty and his bands, Fast Freddy and Familiar Stranger wherever they would play. Helen leaves behind her loving children, Marty (Kim) Hoadley of Roseville, Mark Hoadley of California and Shaundra Hoadley of Roseville; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernie, Bobby, Roger and Randy Lyons; sisters, Betty Doner, Judy Stemm, Rita Constant, Teresa Lyons, Nancy Turner and Brenda Kennedy; sons-in-law, Jim Clark and Matthew Stoneburner; several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband, Emmett "Bud" Hoadley; daughter, Terri Clark; son, Chris Hoadley; and brother, Mike Lyons. Private family services will be held at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. You may sign the online register book, send flowers or a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020