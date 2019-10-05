|
|
Helen M. Mercer
Zanesville - Helen Marcella (Hanifan) Mercer, 96 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at the Oaks at Bethesda on October 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born in Somerset, Ohio on December 14, 1922. She is the daughter of the late John Franklin and Mary Theresa (Euman) Hanifan.
Helen is survived by her children, Patricia A. Ballard, Joyce E. Dotson, Thomas H. (Barbara) Mercer, Pamela R. Mercer; her 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and her sisters, Josephine F. Davis, Julia M. Ginikos, Velma R. Linscott and June T. Carr.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Mercer who passed away in 2010; her children Thoma May Jirles and Barbara K. Mull; her brothers, Francis Hanifan, John T. Hanifan, Albert S. Hanifan and David Hanifan and her sisters, Mary B. Smythe and Suzanne Elizabeth Hanifan.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Helen's name to https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
Visitation will be 10 to 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 11 am Monday with Fr. Jan Sullivan officiating. She will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 5, 2019