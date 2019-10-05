Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Mercer


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Mercer Obituary
Helen M. Mercer

Zanesville - Helen Marcella (Hanifan) Mercer, 96 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at the Oaks at Bethesda on October 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born in Somerset, Ohio on December 14, 1922. She is the daughter of the late John Franklin and Mary Theresa (Euman) Hanifan.

Helen is survived by her children, Patricia A. Ballard, Joyce E. Dotson, Thomas H. (Barbara) Mercer, Pamela R. Mercer; her 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and her sisters, Josephine F. Davis, Julia M. Ginikos, Velma R. Linscott and June T. Carr.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Mercer who passed away in 2010; her children Thoma May Jirles and Barbara K. Mull; her brothers, Francis Hanifan, John T. Hanifan, Albert S. Hanifan and David Hanifan and her sisters, Mary B. Smythe and Suzanne Elizabeth Hanifan.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Helen's name to https://www.alz.org/nca/donate

Visitation will be 10 to 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 11 am Monday with Fr. Jan Sullivan officiating. She will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now