Helen Marie Bennett
Helen Marie Bennett, 83, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at The Brook in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Helen was born June 23, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Donald Franklin and Mary (Carolus) Palmer and was a 1955 graduate of Hopewell High School. She worked in the insurance industry for most of her career. She moved to Cheboygan, Michigan with her daughter and son-in-law in 2000 and marveled at the natural beauty and wildlife of the area. She continued to cheer for The Ohio State Buckeyes but could be seen from time to time in Michigan State apparel when her grandson enrolled there. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, traveling and playing slots in Las Vegas, especially Wheel of Fortune.
Surviving are daughters Terry J. Terry (William Hewitt) of Bradenton, Florida, Sally (Craig) Duncan of Cheboygan, Michigan; son Stephen Bennett of Tampa, Florida; sisters Doris Groves of Cheboygan, Michigan and Mary King of Littleton, North Carolina; grandchildren Ashton (Elizabeth) Terry of Orlando, Florida, Sarah Duncan (Nick Rico) of Frederick, Maryland, Casey (Stephanie) Bennett of Columbus, Ohio, Seth (Rachel) Duncan of Cheboygan, Michigan, Stacy Bennett of Sarasota, Florida; great grandchildren Ashton Jr. and Madeline Terry of Orlando, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, four brothers preceded her in death: Franklin Palmer, Bernard Palmer, Harry Palmer, and Robert Palmer, and sister Marjorie Hawkenberry.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cheboygan Area School Blueliners (High School Hockey) and Cheboygan Music Boosters.
Online condolences may be made at: https://www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/Helen-Bennett