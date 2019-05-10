Helen P. Steil



Zanesville - Helen Patricia Steil, 80 of Zanesville, died 5:45 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Genesis Hospital surrounded by her family following a sudden illness. She was born Monday, February 20, 1939, in Zanesville, the daughter of Joseph Alexander LeRoy and Edith Marie (Brice) LeRoy. She married James "Jim" W. Steil on Saturday, October 19, 1963, and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Helen was a graduate of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing. Following graduation she worked in the Emergency Department at Good Samaritan and retired following over 19 years of service with Dr. Nick Sarap. Helen was dedicated to her church and was a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where she served on the Rosary Alter Society and the Funeral Luncheon Committee. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.



Helen is survived by three sons: Joe (Gayle) Steil of Zanesville, Mike (Heather) Steil of Cincinnati, and Mark (Edie) Steil of Zanesville; two granddaughters: Elizabeth & Hannah Steil; one sister: JoAnn Roberts of Marietta; one sister-in-law: Diane LeRoy of Zanesville; one brother-in-law: Bob Emmert of Litholopolis, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband: Jim Steil who died November 28, 2015, one brother: Joe LeRoy and a sister-in-law: Sue Emmert.



Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019, at The Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday May 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6280 St. Mary's Road, Nashport, with Father Donald Franks as Celebrant. Helen will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6280 St. Mary's Road, Nashport, Ohio, 43830 or a in Helen's name. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on May 10, 2019