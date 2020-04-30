|
Helen R. Schalip
Roseville - Helen R. Schalip, 71, of Roseville, died following an automobile accident on State Route 22, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born Sunday, July 4, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Claude Ayers and Francis (Morton) Ayers. She was married on Wednesday, July 7, 2004, to James Schalip who survives.
She was a member of Rose Farm Church of Christ. Helen enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is survived by one son, Scott (Michelle) Wingrove of Roseville; one daughter, Tina Engle of Lake Placid, FL; four grandchildren, Ryan Wingrove of Logan, Ashlie (Christopher) Harbaugh of New Lexington, Katelyn Klinger of Roseville, and Emmalie Engle of Zanesville; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Stormie, Marleigh, and Na'Kyiah; one brother, Orval Ayers of Parkersburg, WV; nieces and nephews, Jeanne Cale, John Ayers, Tim Morton and J.R. Morton and a host of many friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Morton.
Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Rose Farm Church of Christ, 8561 McKinley Street, Rose Farm, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, Monday. In light of current health concerns we are asking that all attending observe social distancing and if you wish you may bring personal protection equipment. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020