Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Zanesville - Helen Mary Roach, 96, of Zanesville passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Genesis Hospital. She was born July 13, 1922, in Ansonia, Connecticut, the daughter of John Pero and Mary Hellen Morris Pero. Helen was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, a WWII Navy Veteran and a Homemaker. She was an avid sports fan, following the Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and her friends at Clay Gardens.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and spouse of 49 years, Way F. Roach, Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Beth Huddleston) Roach of Zanesville and Ron (Daphne) Roach of Westerville; a daughter, Renee McBride of Zanesville; Grandchildren, Carrie (Todd) Bennice, Brian Roach, Stacie (Brent) Isler, Michael McBride; Great Grandchildren, Lukas, Alex and Lexi Isler; and several nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM with Rev. JCP Sullivan officiating. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Genesis Hospice or St. Thomas Catholic Church. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home located at 2318 Maple Ave. , Zanesville, OH is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Helen's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 9, 2019
