Helen Sheppard
Zanesville - Helen Ruth Nelson Sheppard, 75, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday December 5, 2019 while in the care of Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on September 11th 1944 in Bluff City, TN to Hubert and Grace (Hickman) Nelson. Helen proudly served in the United States Army and retired as a nurse. She married Arthur Eugene Sheppard on January 5, 1975. She enjoyed listening to music, especially rock and roll.
Helen is survived by her husband Arthur Sheppard, and her sisters Linda (Virgil) Carpenter and Shirley (Billy Jack) Webb.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jackie Nelson, James "Jimmy" Nelson, and Martin Nelson.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls on Friday December 6th, 2019 from 11 to 1PM, with a service being officiated by Darla Revenaugh. Burial will follow in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019