|
|
Helen Sullivan
Junction City, Ohio - Helen Louise Sullivan, 85 of Junction City, Ohio passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 at Carriage Court of Lancaster, surrounded by her family. Helen was born on December 3, 1933 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Henry and Alice Gilligan. She graduated from Junction City Jackson High School in 1951. She was married to Robert Sullivan for 56 years. They had five children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and sat in the front pew every Sunday. She loved to volunteer her time to the church and loved to socialize with other parishioners. Helen was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved life and made it her mission to care for others. Helen supported many children's charitable organizations and also served on the Perry County Board of Elections for many years. Helen is survived by her children; Jan (Leo) Snider, Joe (Maureen) Sullivan, Tom (Jill) Sullivan, Annette (Marty) Skillman, and Cindy (Steve) Chovan. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lindsey (Shawn) Klaameyer, Lauren Snider, Caitlin Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Jamie Sullivan, Kelly (Jacob) Harley, Ian and Allie Chovan, and her great grandchildren; Ryleigh and Reagan Klaameyer, and Carley Snider. She is also survived by her sisters; Martha Blosser and Betty (Tom) Russell, her brothers; Bob (Jane) and Bill Gilligan, her brother in law; Richard Paxton, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sullivan, who passed away in 2012, her brothers; Gene, Jim (JoAnn), and Joe (Sharon) Gilligan, her brother in law; Porter Blosser, sister in law; Fay Gilligan, and niece; Lisa Blosser. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill St., New Lexington, Ohio where the Rosary will be recited at 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Junction City, Ohio with Fr. Michael Hartge as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Condolences for the family may be offered online at robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019