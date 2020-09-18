Henrietta RobbinsZanesville - Henrietta Robbins, 86, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Thur. Sept. 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on June 23, 1934 in Perry County, a daughter of the late Thomas LeRoy, Sr. and Elizabeth Marie Winnenberg LeRoy.Henrietta is survived by two daughters Debbie (Arthur) Gard of Chandlersville and Crystal Patterson of Zanesville. Three sons Dan (Jeannie) Robbins of Zanesville, John H. Robbins of Zanesville, and Mark (Patty) Robbins of Hardyville, Kentucky. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One brother Roger (Norma) LeRoy of Lancaster.She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd C. Robbins. Brothers William LeRoy, Thomas LeRoy, Jr., Harry LeRoy, and Anthony LeRoy. Sisters Louise Barringer, Mary Jo Barker, Margaret LeRoy, Florabelle Watson and Francine Inman.Visitation will be held from 12:00- 1:00 p.m. Mon. Sept. 21, 2020 at Union Tabernacle Church 2433 Hartford Ave. Zanesville where services will follow at 1:00 p..m. with Rev. Terry Newman officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. To sign the online book visit