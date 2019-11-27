|
|
Henry C. Boles Jr.
Zanesville - Henry Clinton Boles Jr., 79 passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Oaks at Northpointe. He was born March 23, 1940 in Muskingum County to the late Henry C. and Ida Jane Martin Boles Sr. He was a truck driver for Putnam Transfer. Henry was a member of the Post 1058, Lafayette Masonic Lodge #0079 F. & A.M. and the Teamsters Union #637. He loved watching Ohio State football and basketball.
Henry is survived by three sons: Allan (Denise) Boles, Rick (Heather) Boles and Dean Boles; two sisters: Joanne Barker and Martha (Bill) Hart; seven grandchildren: Shawn Baumann, Josh (Lydia) Boles, Amber Ramsey, Eric Boles, Brandon Boles, Cameron Boles and Carson Boles and special friends: Sue Edwards and Don Wilson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Rhoda Clements Boles, who passed away August 4, 2007.
Memorial contributions may be made to the #1058, 1318 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Masonic services will begin at 6PM with funeral to follow with Pastor Donnie Watts officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019