Zanesville - Henry Arthur Williams, age 94 of Zanesville, OH died 8:36 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, OH.



He was born Friday, March 14, 1924 in Zanesville, the son of Chester A Williams and Henrietta (Dalton) Williams.



He was a Christian by faith. Henry served in the United States Navy during World War II. Henry retired in 1979 from Union 423 Labor Construction/Columbus Chapter. He was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree and was also a Shriner. Henry was an avid fisherman.



Henry is survived by; 3 brothers: Russell A. Williams; George H. (Darlene) Williams and James Williams all of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews;



He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Helen Adams, Dorothy M. Tabler and Edna Mae Portis; 3 brothers, Roy, Earl and Chester "Sonny" Williams.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Workman officiating. Burial will conclude in the Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville where the US Navy, VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29 will conduct full military Honors. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary