Herbert A. Hildebrand
Zanesville - Herbert A. Hildebrand, age 61, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was born on October 25, 1958 in Zanesville to William and Carol (Gatewood).
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife (his high school sweetheart) Sondra E. (Hicks) Hildebrand; a daughter Halee Hildebrand; three step-children; a sister Genevieve (Hildebrand) Johnson; two grandsons: Wyatt and Eli; several step-grandchildren; life-long friends John Roth, and Joan and Mark Fluharty; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Kelly Hildebrand who was a Marine Corps Veteran, and a great-niece "Bebe."
A cremation will be performed by THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OH. No memorial service will take place.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019