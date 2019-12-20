|
|
Herbert Cullison
Athens - Herbert Cullison, 95, of Zanesville, formerly of Athens, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville.
Born June 30, 1924 in Athens, he was the son of the late Roy and Ethel McDonald Cullison.
He retired as a steel worker in Philo and was a WWII Army Veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Frances (Ted) Maxwell; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Besides his parents, was preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi Richardson Cullison; his second wife, Patricia Wymer Cullison; three sons, Danny, Gary, and Bruce Cullison; two stepchildren; a brother; and three sisters.
Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery where Military services will be conducted by Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019