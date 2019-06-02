Services
1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
McConnelsville - Herbert J. Buchanan Sr. 91, of McConnelsville, passed away May 31, 2019 at the Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born May 15, 1928 in Morgan County the son of the late Homer Buchanan and Georgia Osborn Buchanan. He worked at Glacier Clevite in McConnelsville as a Grinder Specialist, and was a farmer.He is survived by his children Barbara Edgell . Bonnita Hopkins, Brenda McCoy, Beatrice Gheen, Herbert James Buchanan Jr, and Joseph Buchanan; fourteen grandchildren, six step grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sister Jeanette Demster and a brother Donald Buchanan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Harlow Buchanan and a son Jerry Lewis Buchanan , a sister Dorothy Spencer. At his request he will be cremated with no service at this time. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Meigsville Cemetery at a later date.Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan High School Athletic Dept in his memory. Online condoelces may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 2, 2019
