Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Zion Church
Portie Flamingo Rd.
Portersville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert L. (Herb) Sims


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert L. (Herb) Sims Obituary
Herbert L (Herb) Sims

Crooksville - Herbert Lee (Herb) Sims,83 of New Lexington passed away peacefully into God's grace on the morning of Monday,March 25th 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 25th 1935 in Sayre; the son of the late Floyd Sims and Bessie Hartley Sims.

Herb was employed for over thirty years at Kaiser Aluminum as a logistics and utility operator,was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Crooksville VFW Post 9090

Herb is survived by his children Scott Sims, of Roseville OH, Erin Sims of Colorado Springs, CO, aand Erik (Tiffany) Sims of Vincent, OH. Also surviving are his grandchildren Brandon Sims and Nathan Sims, two sisters Louella (Bob) Miles and Carolyn (Wayne) Cable, and many friends.

He was proceded in death by three brothers Leonard Sims, Amos Sims, and Edgar Sims and one sister Norma (Jerry) Nicewanger.

Friends may call Friday, March 29th 2019 from 11A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M. at Ross-Frash Funeral Home 207 Burley St. Crooksville, OH. The Funeral service will follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Zion Church on Portie Flamingo Rd. at Portersville, OH with burial at Zion Cemetery Portersville, OH.

You may send a note of condolence or sign the online register book at

www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now