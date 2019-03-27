|
|
Herbert L (Herb) Sims
Crooksville - Herbert Lee (Herb) Sims,83 of New Lexington passed away peacefully into God's grace on the morning of Monday,March 25th 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 25th 1935 in Sayre; the son of the late Floyd Sims and Bessie Hartley Sims.
Herb was employed for over thirty years at Kaiser Aluminum as a logistics and utility operator,was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Crooksville VFW Post 9090
Herb is survived by his children Scott Sims, of Roseville OH, Erin Sims of Colorado Springs, CO, aand Erik (Tiffany) Sims of Vincent, OH. Also surviving are his grandchildren Brandon Sims and Nathan Sims, two sisters Louella (Bob) Miles and Carolyn (Wayne) Cable, and many friends.
He was proceded in death by three brothers Leonard Sims, Amos Sims, and Edgar Sims and one sister Norma (Jerry) Nicewanger.
Friends may call Friday, March 29th 2019 from 11A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M. at Ross-Frash Funeral Home 207 Burley St. Crooksville, OH. The Funeral service will follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Zion Church on Portie Flamingo Rd. at Portersville, OH with burial at Zion Cemetery Portersville, OH.
You may send a note of condolence or sign the online register book at
www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019