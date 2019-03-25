|
Herbert Wade Dailey
New Concord - Herbert Wade Dailey, 86, began his final journey home on Friday, March 22, 2019 while in the care of the Beckett House of New Concord. He was born on November 26, 1932 at home in Norwich, Ohio to Russell E. and Mabel E. (Cubbison) Dailey. Herb was raised on a farm; he proudly served in the US Army, completing basic training in Colorado Springs, and was stationed in Germany. He was employed by Cooper Industries (McGraw Edison) in Zanesville until the factory finally closed. He was a member of the Grange, including Norwich, Pleasant Grove, and Pomona Chapters. He belonged to the Norwich United Methodist Church, the Guernsey County Old Car Club, and the United Electrical Workers Union. He enjoyed gardening and Bee Keeping, and loved old cars, including his 1956 Chevy. He also loved to travel, often going to many places just to see family, friends, and old army buddies along the way. Herb enjoyed attending Karaoke on Fridays and Saturdays, but he really loved food, especially desserts, with ice cream being his favorite.
Herb is survived by his son, Raymond E. (Charlene) Dailey, his son, Richard W. (Ann) Dailey, and his daughter, Barbara J. (Timothy L.) Osborn, his grandchildren, Rachael E. Dailey, Richard J. "Rick" Dailey, Sarah E. Dailey, Caitlin D. Osborn, Kristin L. Osborn-Earle, his great-grandchildren, Mekinna Davis, Hayliegh Davis, Addison Dailey, Jaxson Dailey, Lynlee Smith, Lynnox Dailey, Emma L. Osborn-Earle, and Ever L. Osborn-Earle. He is deeply missed by his siblings including Dean F. Dailey, Phyllis Irene (William) Heineman, and Carl R. (Madeline Kay) Dailey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Herb is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn R. Hall Dailey, his parents, his brother, Wayne L. Dailey, his sister, Velma J. Dailey, a sister-in-law, Alma (Dean) Dailey, and a brother-in-law, Herbert Hall.
Friends and family will be welcome to attend calling hours for Herb at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Monday, March 25th from 4 to 7 PM. Services will be held at the Norwich United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Tuesday the 26th. Pastor Roger Morrow and Wayne Hogue will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Norwich United Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Norwich United Methodist church, Genesis Hospice or the .
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 25, 2019