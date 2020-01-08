Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Herschel Clark Obituary
Norwich - Herschel H. Clark, 87, formerly of Norwich, passed away, January 3, 2020 at his residence in St. Augustine Florida.

He was born May 15, 1932 in Noble County, OH, son of the late Joseph Clark and Sarah Green Clark. Herschel was a United States Army veteran and one of the founding members of East Forty Church of Christ.

He is survived by his children; son Dana (Cristina) Clark of Florida; daughter Melissa Sue (Randy) McCoy of Zanesville; brother Herman Neil Clark of Cambridge; his two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara I. Clark.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the East Forty Church of Christ.

Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
