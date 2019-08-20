|
|
Holli Marie Hess-Lather, 38, of Strasburg, died at Aultman Hospital in Canton early Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Born on December 14, 1980, in Massillon, she was the daughter of the late Richard W. and Carolyn K. (Yackey) Hess. She was also preceded in death by her daughter; Hope Marie Hess Young; maternal grandparents, Dallas and Carol Yackey; her paternal grandparents, George and Edna Hess; and her sister, Jennifer Jean Hess.
Holli graduated from Strasburg High School with the Class of 1999. She was an avid football fan and also enjoyed babysitting and volunteering with her church family. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and increasing her walk with God.
She will be sadly missed by her sisters; Julie (Kevin) Cooprider of Zanesville, Cathryn (Roger) Hudnall of New Philadelphia; her brother, Richard (Trista) Hess of Strasburg; nieces and nephew, Lea Hudnall (David Patterson) of Strasburg, Sarah (Jessie) Nichols of New Philadelphia, Ryder and Dakota Hess of Strasburg; great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Makenzie, and Kelsey Patterson, Jackson, Jaiden, and Gavin Nichols, Miracle, Mallory, and Nateley Johnson, and Nethanel Hendrix; close friend, Nicole Kraft and her children, Natalia, Quentin, Owen, and Paige; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg. A memorial service will take place at Barr's Mill Church of God in Sugarcreek on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 6:30 pm with Pastor Josh Wilson officiating. Friends are invited to call at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Following the service, refreshments will be served in the church social hall. A private burial will take place at Grandview Union Cemetery in Strasburg at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Holli, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Dept, 125 2nd St. NE, Strasburg, Ohio 44680, or the Strasburg Police Department, 358 5th St. SW, Strasburg, OH 44680.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 20, 2019