Dr. Holly Anne McAllister
Zanesville - Dr. Holly Anne (Merker) McAllister. I was born April 25, 1959 to Janet and Donald Bruce Merker. I am thankful for a lifetime with my amazing siblings Dave (Amy), parents of Abbey (Xavier) Cooper, Ali (Al) Eli and Ella, Jenny (Colby), Jody-mom to Madee and Kenna, and Dan (Leslie), parents to Brian (Brianna) Luke, Levi and Mae (Cameron) Calvin.
I have been blessed to be married to the love of my life, John E. McAllister for thirty-seven years. His parents are John and Judy McAllister and he has one sister, Julie.
Our marriage was further blessed by our six precious gems. Our beloved gem Carey, our steadfast gem, Jonathon, wife Melissa and grandbabies Bailey and Little Jon, our authentic gem Dr. Don, our sunshine gem, Anna and her husband Michael, our warrior gem, David, and our determined gem, Tailer. What an amazing life, what amazing love.
Professionally, I spent the last twenty years at The Merker-McAllister Dental Office. Man, I love you guys. I am honored by each and every person who has crossed our threshold.
My church family at Zanesville CMA has embodied Christ in my life.
I'd also ask that you not send flowers but instead put that money in your wallet and wait for an opportunity to give an anonymous gift of love to someone in need who is a few dollars short.
My journey has been amazing. Because of Christ it has been playful, fulfilled, so full of love, and the promise of eternity. I pray the same is true for each of you.
Please come shower my family with love when they gather for a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.
Love, Holly
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020