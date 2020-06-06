Homer Gerald Carney



New Lexington - Passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at FairHope Hospice, Pickering House, Lancaster. He was born March 28, 1938 in New Lexington, the son of the late Homer "Dude" Carney and Audrey Abram Price.



He was a member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070, Elks 509, and Catholic by faith. He loved fishing for salmon in Alaska where he lived for many years and mushroom hunting.



He is survived by his 3 sons, Joseph "Eskimo" Carney of New Lexington, Gary (Brenda) Carney of New Straitsville, and Cress Carney of Seward, AK. 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. 2 sisters, Martha Brame of New Lexington and Marlyn Everett of Bakersfield, CA.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Armella Pience Carney and 2 brothers in law, William (Rick) Brame and John Everett.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S. Jackson St., New Lexington with Father Michael Hartge officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster 43130. www,chutewiley.com.



Due to COVID-19 Restrictions we will require wearing of self provided masks and social distancing while at the funeral home.









