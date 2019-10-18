|
Hop Pyle
Zanesville - Hop Pyle, 65 of Zanesville died at 4:55 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice.
He was born December 19, 1953 in Zanesville, the son of the late Homer O. Pyle Sr. and Gladys Shilling Pyle.
Hop was a graduate of Zanesville High School & MATC. He retired in 2014 after nearly 30 years as IT Manager of the City of Zanesville. Hop was an avid fisherman and a member of the Southern Ohio Bass Masters and past member of the Zanesville Elks & Eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Caton Pyle whom he married Nov. 9, 1988; his stepchildren, Jay (Jamie Phillips) Gooden, Brigitte (Brian West) Gooden; 2 grandchildren, Joshua Gooden and Ashlynn West; and numerous friends, especially the morning group at the Blue Front. In addition to his parents, Hop was preceded in death by a son, Scott.
There will be no public funeral service and a caring cremation has taken place per Hop's wishes. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home and a private burial will take place at the Mt. Olive Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Hop's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019