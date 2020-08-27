1/2
Hope Pennybaker
Hope Pennybaker

Duncan Falls - Hope Ellen Pennybaker, 81, of Duncan Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, with her loving husband Gary by her side at the Morrison House while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Hope was born in Glouster, Ohio, on January 8, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Francis "Perk" Clinton and Celia Jane (McClellan) Perkins.

Hope was an amazing cook and made the BEST homemade noodles and apple pies. Many of her recipes can now be found in the kitchens of four generations. She was an accomplished seamstress and created beautiful curtains and crafts for friends and family. Hope also loved gardening in her flower beds, playing cards, bingo and doing puzzles, most often with her family. Hope was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and cherished life lessons. As her health suddenly declined, she remained strong in spirit and full of love for her family who was able to be with her to say "I love you" and goodbye during her final weeks on this earth.

Hope is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gary Pennybaker, whom she married on December 28, 1958; her three devoted sons: Bret Pennybaker (Debbie) of Coshocton, Ohio; David Pennybaker (Penny), of Milton, Kentucky; and Tad Pennybaker (LaTasha), of Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Derek Pennybaker, Tyler (Yi) Pennybaker, Hannah (John) Edwards, Micah (Staci) Pennybaker, Leah (Matthew) Teater, Jared and Wyatt Pennybaker. Her great-grandchildren are Ella, Parker, Sawyer, Grayson, Samuel, Eidwin, Brooks, Hadley and baby girl E. Teater (due in October), a sister-in-law, Carolyn Perkins, and a brother-in-law, Steve Wilson.

Hope was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Larry and Terry Perkins, and sister, Sara Jane Wilson.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, September 2nd, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls, Ohio, with Pastor John Edwards officiating. The family is requesting donations in support of Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House), 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701 in lieu of sending flowers.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
