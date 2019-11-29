Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Devoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Buster" Devoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Buster" Devoll Obituary
Howard "Buster" Devoll

Zanesville - Howard "Buster" Devoll, 80 of Zanesville, passed away November 28, 2019 at Alter Care Nursing Center.

He was born May 10, 1939 in Zanesville, son of the late, Roy Devoll and Ethel Havens Devoll. He was a United States Army Veteran and worked for Ohio Concrete for forty-two years.

He is survived by his children, William "Bill" (Tammy) Devoll, Fred (Tammy) Devoll, Tracey Hayes; siblings, Dorothy Hall, Dave (Betty) Devoll; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Colley, Erica (Cory) Devoll, Matthew (Darci) Devoll, Seth (Linda) Devoll, Brandie (Mike) Cornelius, Matthew (Mykaela) Devoll, Shay (Chad) Gonzalez, Kylee (Ricky) Ralph, Cole Elkins; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Runkle Devoll; sisters, Mary, Shirley, Ethel, Jannie, Frances, Loretta; brothers, Roy "Buck", Robert, Jerry; son-in-law Ralph Hayes.

Calling hours will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 3:00 PM. Full Military honors conducted by the United States Army in conjunction with the George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 will follow.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now