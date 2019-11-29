|
Howard "Buster" Devoll
Zanesville - Howard "Buster" Devoll, 80 of Zanesville, passed away November 28, 2019 at Alter Care Nursing Center.
He was born May 10, 1939 in Zanesville, son of the late, Roy Devoll and Ethel Havens Devoll. He was a United States Army Veteran and worked for Ohio Concrete for forty-two years.
He is survived by his children, William "Bill" (Tammy) Devoll, Fred (Tammy) Devoll, Tracey Hayes; siblings, Dorothy Hall, Dave (Betty) Devoll; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Colley, Erica (Cory) Devoll, Matthew (Darci) Devoll, Seth (Linda) Devoll, Brandie (Mike) Cornelius, Matthew (Mykaela) Devoll, Shay (Chad) Gonzalez, Kylee (Ricky) Ralph, Cole Elkins; several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Runkle Devoll; sisters, Mary, Shirley, Ethel, Jannie, Frances, Loretta; brothers, Roy "Buck", Robert, Jerry; son-in-law Ralph Hayes.
Calling hours will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 3:00 PM. Full Military honors conducted by the United States Army in conjunction with the George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 will follow.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019