Howard E. French
Zanesville - Howard E. French, 89, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. Born on October 10, 1929 in Circleville, he was the son of the late Marshall and Helen Creachbaum French. Howard fought and protected our country through his service in the United States Army during the Korean War era. He was employed as a salesman with various companies such as Thompson Radio, Buckeye Electronics and Hughes Peters. Howard loved bowling and was an avid golfer. Howard is survived by sons, Terry (Kimberly Vance) French of Columbus and Richard (Vicki Hunt) French of Zanesville; grandchildren, Vanessa Greer, Ryan French and Drew French; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Allen of Chillicothe; sister-in-law, Virginia Fountain and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Brooks French and second wife, Barbara Braglin French. Visitation will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Richard Gatton officiating. Burial will take place in Zanesville Memorial Park. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 24, 2019