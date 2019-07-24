Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard E. French


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard E. French Obituary
Howard E. French

Zanesville - Howard E. French, 89, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. Born on October 10, 1929 in Circleville, he was the son of the late Marshall and Helen Creachbaum French. Howard fought and protected our country through his service in the United States Army during the Korean War era. He was employed as a salesman with various companies such as Thompson Radio, Buckeye Electronics and Hughes Peters. Howard loved bowling and was an avid golfer. Howard is survived by sons, Terry (Kimberly Vance) French of Columbus and Richard (Vicki Hunt) French of Zanesville; grandchildren, Vanessa Greer, Ryan French and Drew French; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Allen of Chillicothe; sister-in-law, Virginia Fountain and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Brooks French and second wife, Barbara Braglin French. Visitation will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Richard Gatton officiating. Burial will take place in Zanesville Memorial Park. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now