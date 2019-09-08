|
|
Howard Hillis Jones
Zanesville - Howard Hillis Jones, 83 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord, September 5th 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 7th 1935 the son of the late Granville Griffin Jones and Verna Norita Long Jones. Hillis was a member of the East Forty Church of Christ and a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 495 in Cambridge, Ohio and was a long time member of the Percheron Horse Association.
He is survived by his wife Marcia (Hill) Jones, whom he married on December 12th 1986 and by his daughters, Bonnie (Glenn) Miller, Sherry (Steve) Smith, Teresa (Bill) Kettlewell and Susan (Kelly Devoll) Jones. Sister Marlene (Alva) Richandson and Ten Grandchildren, Fourteen Great-grandchildren , Three Great-Great-Grandchildren also special friends Patty and Joe McCoy.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by a son James Hillis Jones; a daughter Deborah Miller; three sisters, Lavera Okey, Evelyn Orwig and Mary Shepherd.
Calling hours will be Monday September 9th 2019 at the East 40 Church of Christ, 7522 East Pike Norwich, Ohio 43767 from 10:00AM until time of funeral services at 1:00 PM Monday with Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sig the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 8, 2019