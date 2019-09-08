Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Hillis Jones


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Hillis Jones Obituary
Howard Hillis Jones

Zanesville - Howard Hillis Jones, 83 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord, September 5th 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 7th 1935 the son of the late Granville Griffin Jones and Verna Norita Long Jones. Hillis was a member of the East Forty Church of Christ and a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 495 in Cambridge, Ohio and was a long time member of the Percheron Horse Association.

He is survived by his wife Marcia (Hill) Jones, whom he married on December 12th 1986 and by his daughters, Bonnie (Glenn) Miller, Sherry (Steve) Smith, Teresa (Bill) Kettlewell and Susan (Kelly Devoll) Jones. Sister Marlene (Alva) Richandson and Ten Grandchildren, Fourteen Great-grandchildren , Three Great-Great-Grandchildren also special friends Patty and Joe McCoy.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by a son James Hillis Jones; a daughter Deborah Miller; three sisters, Lavera Okey, Evelyn Orwig and Mary Shepherd.

Calling hours will be Monday September 9th 2019 at the East 40 Church of Christ, 7522 East Pike Norwich, Ohio 43767 from 10:00AM until time of funeral services at 1:00 PM Monday with Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sig the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now