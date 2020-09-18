Howard J. Sine Jr.Cambridge - Howard J. Sine Jr. age 101 of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at The Cardinal Place. He was born on May 22, 1919 in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Howard J. Sine and Pearl (Robertson) Sine.Mr. Sine served his country in the U.S. 8th Air Force during World War II. He enlisted in 1940 and was stationed in Cambridge, England. Howard had worked at Columbia Gas and retired after 35 years of service. He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Cambridge and the V.F.W. Post 2901. He volunteered at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center for over 35 years in his spare time. Howard enjoyed building crafts, and had built a grandfather clock. He loved painting and had many wonderful paintings. He even took up quilting and continued on with his beautiful work.Howard is preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Dessie N. (Moore) Sine; and two sisters, Dorothy Mulcahy and Martha Jean Lasich.Surviving are: two daughters, Teresa (Ronald) Miller of Cambridge and Karen Pyles of Zanesville; a son Russell Lee (Mary) Sine of Marion; six grandchildren, Michelle Miller, Melisa (Tom) Hains, Troy (Eszter) Pyles, Patrick (Amanda) Pyles, Ryan Sine and Lindsey Carlisle; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend Grace Donley.Private services were held by the family with Military Graveside Rites performed by the Guernsey County Veterans Council. Donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice. Howard's online guest book may be viewed and signed at