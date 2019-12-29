|
|
Ida Belle Ludwig
Frazeysburg - Ida Belle Ludwig, 92, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Friday evening, December 27, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born January 16, 1927 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ida (Paul) Schultheis and was a 1944 graduate of Zanesville High School. She graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1947 and worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital. Ida Belle was a member of Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and the 50 Club of Frazeysburg. She traveled often to Florida and, while there, she attended King's Trail Christian Church in Frostproof, Florida. She enjoyed bicycle riding, swimming, walking, crocheting, sewing and gardening.
Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Carolyn and Don Kniesly of Pleasant Hill, Ohio and Janet and Tim Archer of Laurelville, Ohio; two sons and daughters in-law, Stanley and Nina Ludwig of Frazeysburg and Dean and Jackie Ludwig of Belpre, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Irvin Ray Ludwig, whom she married August 16, 1947 and who died September 5, 2013; two sisters, Mildred Johnston and Margaret Prouty and five brothers, Paul, George, Bill, Russell and Don Schultheis.
Calling hours will be 3pm to 7pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor John Kay and Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701; to The ALS Association of Central & Southern Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Road; Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church Building Fund, 87 West Second Street, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.
"A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts, a memory will always be kept, of one we loved, and will never forget."
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019