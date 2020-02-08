|
|
Ida Cooper
Zanesville - Ida (Wilson) Cooper age 95, of Zanesville, Ohio, died February 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ida and her twin brother, Jim, were born on May 23, 1924, and grew up on a dairy farm during the Great Depression. After graduating from Lash High School in 1942, Ida worked for Shawnee Pottery, Essex Wire, Hazel-Atlas, Shel-Mar, Hoover, and Timken Roller Bearing, where she met her future husband, Donald. While working for the Hoover Company in Zanesville, Ida helped manufacture the VT proximity fuse, which was one of America's secret weapons during WWII. After her marriage to Donald in 1958, Ida devoted her time to being a wife and mother. She loved children, flowers and the family's pets. She enjoyed listening to the music of George Beverly Shea. Ida was a member of First Christian Church for over 60 years and of Timber Run Grange for 75 years.
Ida had a wonderful memory for family history, recalling many interesting stories. She remembered birthdays, anniversaries and other important events. Ida liked to share entertaining tales about the people who traveled past her childhood home on the Old National Road, about her famous neighbor Frank Ferrell (artist for Weller Pottery), and about eccentric community members Nell Schrack and Railroad Jack. Ida is survived by daughters Susan Thompson and Jane Cooper; sister-in-law Coralie Wilson; brother-in-law Kenneth (Margo) Cooper; three nephews whom she helped raise: Glenn Wilson, Jack (Charlotte) Wilson, James (Linda) Wilson; nieces and nephews Danny (Lorna) Wilson, Marsha (Brett) Wilson, Theresa (Randy) Newsom, Sharon Bauer, Karen Sprankle, Cyndi (Brent) Glass, K. Brian Cooper; numerous great nieces and nephews including her phone buddy Kristy Pyle; cousins Nancy Alma Welch and Alan Wilson; special family friend JoAnn Huntwork.
Ida was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, who died in 2012; parents William Henry and Margaret (Adams) Wilson; brothers Glenn, George, Woodrow, John and Jim; sister Dorothea (Paul) Bell; sisters-in-law Ann Wilson, Elizabeth Wilson, Fae Wilson, Betty Cooper; nieces Kathy Finley and Cynthia Carsiotis. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to First Christian Church 3000 Dresden Road, Zanesville or Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. The family would like to thank Hospice Nurse Alena Salyer and the Genesis Hospice staff for the amazing home comfort care that Ida received over the past 10 months. We are also grateful for the prayers, visits and expressions of love from Rev. Dawn Remster, Rev. Phillip Hunt, our church family, and our dear friends and relatives. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Mon. Feb. 10, 2020 at First Christian Church 3000 Dresden Road Zanesville and one hour prior to the service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Tue. Feb. 11, 2020 at the church with Rev. Dawn Remster and Rev. Phillip Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book visit www.williamthompso nandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020