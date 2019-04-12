|
|
Ida Jo Grigg McKenney
Zanesville - Ida Jo Grigg McKenney, age 92, died peacefully Friday April 5, 2019, at home in Zanesville, Ohio, comforted by the presence of her family.
Ida Jo grew up in Washington, DC, where as a teenager she was a Red Cross Volunteer during World War II, sending cheer packages to soldiers, marching, and practicing setting up emergency canteens in case the nation's capital were attacked. She received her Bachelor degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1947, was married in 1948, and began graduate school at Ohio State University, which was interrupted by motherhood. She later received a Master of Education from the University of Arkansas. A long time resident of New Concord, Ohio, Ida Jo taught school in both Muskingum and Guernsey Counties. In 1978, she relocated to Bethesda, Maryland and continued her career as a Learning Disabilities teacher. After moving in 1994 to Bristol Village Retirement Community in Waverly, Ohio, she volunteered in the local public schools. Ida Jo moved to Zanesville in 2015 to be closer to family.
Ida Jo was the family historian, saving photos, correspondence, and other memorabilia from the mid 1800s to present. She loved to travel and inspired others to travel with her all over the USA including an RV trip to Alaska and snorkeling in Hawaii, multiple trips to Europe, especially Germany. She loved to collect Depression glass, postcards, stamps, coins, dolls. She loved music and held season tickets for the Zanesville Concert Association and the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra.
Born May 6, 1926 in Washington, D.C., Ida Josephine was the first child of the late Robert Dinwiddie Grigg, Jr. and Lillian Hunter (Maurice) Grigg. She was also preceded in death by former husband John L. McKenney and by second husband, Gervys Roberts ("GR") Beckett. Ida Jo is survived by two brothers, Robert D. Grigg, III of Bethesda, Maryland and William T. M. Grigg of Chevy Chase, Maryland; two daughters, Alice McKenney (husband Joe Brehm) of Cambridge, OH, and Claire (Bill Sr) Bolden of Waterford, OH; stepdaughters Gena (Dan) Olson of Royal Oak, MI, Janice (Craig) Shannon of Morrison, CO; grandchildren, Nathan Brehm of Dublin, OH, Aaron (Tami) Brehm, of Miamisburg, OH, Frances Bolden (Chuck Hall), of Bartlett, OH, Alice (Adam) Reiter, of Marietta, Allen Bolden, Bill Bolden Jr, Ed Bolden; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Bill, Lydia, Coen, Lisa, Shane, Blake, and Cecilia; and great-great-grandchildren Braydon and Averie.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 16 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 155 N 6th St, Zanesville, with Service at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Robert E. Willmann officiating. Always a dedicated teacher, Ida Jo willed her body to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. At a later date, her cremains will be interred with her parents and other family at Mount Rest Cemetery, La Plata, Maryland.
Special thanks from the family, to the wonderful staff of Primrose Retirement Community. Memorial contributions may be submitted in Ida Jo's name to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055, or to St. James Episcopal Church, Zanesville, or other .
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019