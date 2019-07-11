Imogene Mae Striblin



Zanesville - Imogene Mae Striblin, age 90 of Zanesville, OH, died 8:11 PM, Monday, July 08, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville.



She was born Thursday, June 13, 1929 in Washington, County, OH the daughter of Ohlen A. Honesty and Gladys L. (Mayle) Honesty. She was married to Edward I. Striblin who preceded her in death on June 28, 1972.



She was a member of the Wings of Hope Tabernacle. Mrs. Striblin worked at the Good Samaritan Medical Center as a baker in the Dietary Department for over 27 years.



Imogene is survived by three sons: James, Timothy (Matricia), and Daniel Striblin all of Zanesville; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one brother: Irving Honesty of Fleming, OH, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Imogene was preceded in death by two sisters: Venita Waters and Majil Jenkins and one brother: Orland Honesty.



Friends may call from 12-Noon to 1:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle, 709 Lee Street, Zanesville, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jim Workman officiating. Burial will conclude in the Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville.



To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on July 11, 2019