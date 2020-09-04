Ingrid Lübkemann Swartz



Sun City Center, FL - Ingrid Lübkemann Swartz, 91, of Sun City Center, FL, died July 30, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recorded U.S. deaths totaled 151,794 that day.



Born in Bremen, Germany, on November 15, 1928, Ingrid's WWII childhood was permeated by disruption. Yet, she was always known for her happy smile, and she grew to cultivate a strong, pragmatic, joyfully optimistic and independent spirit.



Ingrid was fluent in 5 languages and worked as a translator and typist in the Export/Import Office of Bremer Bank until her passion for world cultures and adventure brought her to NY for a two-year work-study, including time as a librarian at Ohio State University, in 1958. Her plans changed completely when she decided to stay in the U.S. and marry Air Force Reservist and Mosaic Tile Sales VP, John B. Swartz (USMA, Class of 1945).



Devoted to her husband and children, Ingrid ensured a secure, rewarding and enthusiastic home life. She was a corporate wife, military wife, dedicated mother, appreciated neighbor and sincere friend. She loved to write stories, make music, play tennis, sew, bake and read. Ingrid's passion for silly jokes and unabashedly cheerful laughter was a mark of her joy, and her magnetic smile was genuine. Special memories for her children include singing along as Ingrid played acoustic guitar for them and exploring Pacific Ocean tide pools together after school. Ingrid especially loved keeping the Cradle Roll at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Zanesville in the 1980's, before retiring to Florida with John.



Ingrid is survived by her children, Susan, Randy (Ma Li), Eric (Teri) Swartz; grandchildren, Cameron, Patrick, Erika, Mason Swartz; nephews, Michael (Bettina) Thiessenhusen, Peter Greer; niece, Karen (Olaf) Thiessenhusen; and cherished extended family. Ingrid was preceded in death by her husband, John Broomhall Swartz; parents, Gretchen Lübkemann, Magnus Heumann; parents-in-law, Mary B., John C. Swartz; sister and brother-in-law, Irmgard, Gunter Thiessenhusen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan, Charles Greer; nephew, Peter Thiessenhusen; great-niece Svea Thiessenhusen; and uncles, Hans (Hela), Kurt, Albert Lübkemann.



Ingrid joins her beloved husband, John, in eternal rest within the Friendship Garden at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Sun City Center, FL. A memorial plaque will be placed in the family plot at Memorial Park Cemetery in Zanesville, OH. Arrangements are entrusted to Taylor and Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choosing.









