Irene M. Miller
Irene M. Miller

SOMERSET - Irene M. Miller, 97, of Somerset, died at 10:47 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care (Morrison House) in Zanesville, Ohio.

Irene was born August 8, 1922 in Athens, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Buck Graham. She lived in Mississippi and Arizona prior to coming back to Ohio.

Irene was co-owner of a gas station, trucking company and later a Rock and Gem Shop in Arizona with her husband Clarence Miller.

She is survived by a sister, Doris Combs; a brother, Raymond Graham; one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Miller; one son, Ray Miller; one brother, Billy Graham; and two sisters, Joann and Marguerite.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery with Doug Oakes officiating.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
