Irene Mae (Adams) Noble, 91, departed her earthly life March 12, 2020 in Waverly, Ohio. She was born to Dana Blanchard Adams and Dora (Campbell) Adams in Utica, Ohio, May 14, 1928. Her father died three years later and Irene grew up with her brother and mother in the home of her maternal grandparents, Paul and Anise Campbell, in Perry County, Ohio.
Her school years were all at Glenford, Ohio. Her church life was in the United Presbyterian Church at Mt. Perry, Ohio.
From First Grade, Irene always wanted to be a teacher. She graduated from Muskingum College and was a teacher in various capacities for the rest of her life. Irene met Glenn Noble when they were both teaching in Presbyterian mission schools in Sudan, Ethiopia and the United States until retirement. They were united in marriage on July 26, 1958.
Irene is survived by her two children, Stuart Harold Noble and Nancy Laura Hamilton and husband Ralph. There are two grandchildren, Nina Irene Hamilton and husband Tatenda Yemeke and Wesley Allen Hamilton, and two special nieces, Patti Garner and Penni May. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Glenn Noble on February 17, 2019 and brother, Charles Adams.
Irene wishes her Christian faith and love for God to be her legacy.
In light of the current events, the family will hold a private memorial service on April 4, 2020. A video of the service will be made available to the public.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020