Ringgold, Ohio - Irene VanHorn Westfall, 99 of Ringgold, Ohio passed away after a well lived life on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born August 25, 1920 in Sunday Creek in Morgan County to the late George and Melissa Post VanHorn. She married her husband, Leo Westfall in 1940 and enjoyed 58 years of life together. She was a homemaker, gardener, a wonderful cook and with Leo raised eight children; owned and operated the general store in Ringgold, and worked the family farm. Later she worked and retired from the Goodyear plant in Logan. Survived by her children, Patricia Yoder of South Zanesville, James (Carol) Westfall, Harold Westfall, Linda (Bill) Ward and Ronnie "Butch" (Vicky) Westfall, all of Ringgold; Cinda (David) Resler of Athens. Irene loved and also survived by many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Leo A. Westfall on October 18, 1998; sons, Donald L. Westfall and Rick Westfall; 5 sisters, 2 brothers and 3 great-grandchildren; son in law, Larry Yoder and daughter in law, Darlene Clark Westfall. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Arnold VanHorn officiating.Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Bishopville, Ohio.Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
