Irvine Carnes
Zanesville - Irvine F. Carnes Jr., 75 of Zanesville, passed away suddenly at his home on October 15, 2019.
Irvine was born in Zanesville on March 10, 1944. He is the son of the late Irvine F and Kathryn (Camp) Carnes Sr. He was the owner and operator of Carnes Water Hauling for numerous years. He enjoyed driving race cars and watching races and he was a loving father and grandfather.
Irvine is survived by his children, Irvine (Peggy) Carnes III of Zanesville, Lorena (Jeremy) Dennis of Zanesville, Wayne (Edith) Carnes of Philo, Brenda (Jim) Pletcher of Zanesville, Ralph (Mary) Carnes of Zanesville, Ann Wood of Zanesville; 27 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandsons and his sister, Patty Simon.
In addition to his parents, Irvine is preceded in death by his wife, Leona Carnes who passed away January 16, 2006; his daughter, Juanita; a grandson Derick Stemm, granddaughter Dottie Carnes great granddaughter Maci Carnes and his sister, Juanita Brookover.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 11 am on Friday. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019